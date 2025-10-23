India vs Australia 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Shubman Gill's men aim to level series in Adelaide; focus on Virat, Rohit again

India vs Australia 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Having failed miserably in the rain-marred first ODI in Perth, the Indian team will be hoping rain stays away in Adelaide as the Men in Blue eye a series-levelling win against Australia in the second game on Thursday. After rain interrupted play four times in Perth, the Indian were able to put just 136/9 in 26 overs.

In reply, Australia romped home with seven wickets and more than four overs to spare. All the eyes will be once again on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the duo were dismissed for single digits on comeback last Sunday after more than seven months. Interestingly, Kohli has a good record in Adelaide and would be hoping his bat do all the talking.

As far as Australia are concerned, the hosts have released left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann, while seasoned leg-break bowler Adam Zampa rejoined the side after attending the birth of his child along with a fit-again Alex Carey, who was playing a Sheffield Shield game.

India vs Australia ODI head-to-head

Australia have a 85-58 head-to-head record against India in ODIs in their 153 games so far. 10 games ended in no result. In Australia, India have won 14 games and lost 39 times while two games ended in no result.

When to watch India vs Australia 2nd ODI?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be telecast live on Star Sports channels on Thursday from 9 AM IST on October 23. Live streaming of IND vs AUS will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI predicted playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar/Nitish Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood