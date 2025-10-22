India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live streaming: When & where to watch on Indian TV & online? Check IND vs AUS predicted XIs

Having lost the rain-interrupted first ODI in Perth, the Indian team would be looking to level the series in Adelaide in the second encounter on Thursday (October 23). Playing a 50-over match for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in February-March, the Indian cricketers looked rusty at the Optus Stadium to post 136/9 in 26 overs.

In reply, Australia need just little below 22 overs to overhaul the target with seven wickets to spare. Like in Perth, the focus will be once again on the duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Already retired from T20Is and Tests, both Kohli and Rohit played their first ODIs in more than seven months, only to disappoint fans with single-digit scores.

While Rohit hit just one four in his 14-ball eight, Kohli played eight balls for his first-ever duck in Australia in ODIs. The only positives from the Perth game were KL Rahul and Axar Patel, who both scored 30-plus runs.

With Kohli having a good record in Adelaide, fans would want the former India captain to e back among runs along with others. The Indian bowling attack, which looked toothless, is likely to have a change with Kuldeep Yadav expected to be brought back replacing Harshit Rana.

On the other hand, the Australians are unlikely to make any changes in the playing XI. The India vs Australia ODI series serves as build-up for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Both India and Australia are the finalists of the previous editions of the World Cup.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI match details Time: 9 AM IST

Date: October 23

Venue: Adelaide Oval

India vs Australia ODI head-to-head India and Australia have played 153 ODIs between them. Australia enjoy 85-58 head-to-head record over India. 10 games ended in no result. In Australian soil, India have won 14 games and lost 39 times while two games ended in no result.

Where to watch India vs Australia 2nd ODI? Star Sports are official broadcasters of India's tour of Australia 2025. The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be telecast live on Star Sports channels on Thursday from 9 AM IST. Live streaming of IND vs AUS will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI predicted playing XIs India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar/Nitish Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.