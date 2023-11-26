India vs Australia 2nd T20 match prediction: Who’ll win IND vs AUS match? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
India and Australia will take on each other on November 26 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The Men in Blue are leading the series 1-0.
India secured the highest run-chase in the history of T20 cricket on November 23, when they chased down Australia’s 208. Throughout the second innings, India kept the run rate close to the required one. At one point, it seemed like the Men in Blue would achieve the target pretty easily.