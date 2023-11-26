India secured the highest run-chase in the history of T20 cricket on November 23, when they chased down Australia’s 208. Throughout the second innings, India kept the run rate close to the required one. At one point, it seemed like the Men in Blue would achieve the target pretty easily. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, there were hiccups in the cricket match. India lost 3 wickets in the last over. With 1 run needed in 1 ball, Rinku Singh hit the ball over the boundary. But, then, it was called a No Ball. The six was not counted while India won with 1 ball to spare.

India vs Australia head-to-head records India and Australia have played 27 T20s so far. India have won 16 of those and Australia 10. There was one match that did not produce any results. In the last 5 T20 matches between these teams, India have won 3 and Australia 2.

India vs Australia fantasy team Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Mathew Wade, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (VC), Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

India vs Australia pitch report The Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram is known for its low-scoring games. The average T20 score here is just 114. Teams chasing (India on both occasions) have won two out of three T20Is, showing a slight advantage.

The highest run in this venue was scored by the West Indies in 2019 when they chased India's score to make 179. Arshdeep Singh, who is a part of India's present squad, has the best bowling figure in this stadium (3/32).

India vs Australia weather There is a 45% chance of rain in Thiruvananthapuram during the morning time, as per Weather.com. However, there is little possibility of rain during the evening when the match will take place. The morning rain may take away the dew factor in the evening.

The humidity will be extremely high at 88%. The temperature will be around 27-29 degrees during the match.

India vs Australia prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 52% chance that India will win.

India vs Australia 2nd T20: Win probability

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, India will emerge victorious. MyKhel, too, says that India are likely to win and take a 2-0 lead in the T20 series. We believe make a couple of changes in the team and bring back Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head. That’ll make a big difference. Australia will win, especially if they chase.

