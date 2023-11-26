India vs Australia 2nd T20 match: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details
The Indian side would be led by Suryakumar Yadav, who has been appointed as the stand-in-skipper in place of the injured Hardik Pandya. The match will be played in Thiruvananthapuram at the Greenfield International Stadium from 7 pm onwards, on November 26.
After taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20 international series against Australia, Team India under Suryakumar Yadav will look to extend the scorlline to 2-0 when the two teams face each other in Thiruvananthapuram.
