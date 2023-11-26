After taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20 international series against Australia , Team India under Suryakumar Yadav will look to extend the scorlline to 2-0 when the two teams face each other in Thiruvananthapuram.

India squad for T20 series

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia squad for T20 series

Matthew Wade (Capt), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

India vs Australia second T20 international: When and where to watch

The India vs Australia 2nd T20 international match will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex. The live-streaming of the match would also be available on on the JioCinema app and website from 7 pm.

India vs Australia T20 series schedule:

The T20 series, which starts on November 23, will be played at five venues - Vizag, Trivandrum, Guwahati, Nagpur and Hyderabad. Here's a list of the dates and venues for each match.

India vs Australia 1st T20: Vizag

India vs Australia 2nd T20: November 26 in Trivandrum

India vs Australia 3rd T20: November 28 in Guwahati

India vs Australia 4th T20: December 1 in Nagpur

India vs Australia 5th T20: December 3 in Hyderabad

India leads the series 1-0 by winning the first match by two wickets. A century by Josh Inglis (110) and fifty by Steve Smith (52) helped Australia put 208/3 in their 20 overs, with Prasidh Krishna (1/50) and Ravi Bishnoi (1/54) being the wicket-takers for India. Chasing 209, Suryakumar Yadav (80), Ishan Kishan (58) and Rinku Singh (22*) were the stars, helping Men in Blue win by two wickets.

The second match of the series will be held on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram.

