IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav's India eye winning start at Melbourne Cricket Ground

IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I LIVE Score: After the first T20I was abandoned due to rain in Canberra, both India and Australia will be aiming to take lead in the second game at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday. Sent into bat first, the Indians were off to a blistering start, reaching 97/1 in just 9.4 overs before the rain gods opened up.

India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team scorecard

When and where to watch IND vs AUS 2nd T20I?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs Australia 2025 T20I series. The India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 3 PM IST. Live streaming of IND vs AUS 2nd T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I predicted playing XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood