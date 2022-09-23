India will look to square off the series 1-1 against reigning World Champions Australia after facing defeat in the first T20I in Mohali by 4 wickets. Team India will like to sort out its woes in the pace bowling department and Jasprit Bumrah is likely to return in place of Umesh Yadav. "Bumrah is fit and ready to play in the second match," Suryakumar Yadav said. The second T20I against Australia will be held at Nagpur on Friday.The third and final T20I will be played in Hyderabad on 25 September.

