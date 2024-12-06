India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Mitchell Starc equals Pedro Collins after dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal in Adelaide

Mitchell Starc equalled former West Indies pacer Pedro Collins for most wickets on the first ball of a Test match when the Australian pacer got better of India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Friday at the Adelaide Oval in the second game of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Opening the innings with KL Rahul at the other end, Jaiswal was trapped LBW on the first ball by Starc.

Although, the Indian duo discussed the possibility of taking a review but Jaiswal decided to walk out, giving Australia an early advantage. With the wicket, Starc joined Collins for most wickets on the first ball of a Test match - three.

Advertisement

New Zealand great Richard Hadlee, former England cricketer Geoff Arnold, ex-Indian captain Kapil Dev and Sri Lankan Suranga Lakmal have achieved the same feat twice in their careers.

India decided to not tinker their opening combination of Jaiswal and KL Rahul. Both Rahul and Jaiswal were highly successful in the first Test Perth with a 201-run stand in the second innings, paving the way for India's 295-run victory.

Meanwhile, India made three changes in Adelaide after winning the toss and opting to bat first in the pink ball Test. Rohit, Shubman Gill, and Ravichandran Ashwin returned to the playing XI, replacing Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar.

For Australia, Scott Boland replaced injured pace-bowling colleague Josh Hazlewood.

India vs Australia 2nd Test playing XIs India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Advertisement