The Indian cricket team suffered a dramatic collapse as they went on from 69/1 to 81/4 in no time on the first day of the second Test in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) on Friday. Coming in Adelaide on the back of a 295-run win, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first on seaming track.

Rohit's decision backfired on the first ball when Yashasvi Jaiswal was trapped in front by an inswinger on the very first ball of the Test match. However, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill revived the Indian innings with a 69-run stand for the second wicket.

While KL Rahul took 21 balls to open his account, Shubman Gill played some beautiful cover drives against the pacer trio of Starc, Pat Cummins and Scott Boland. In fact, Rahul would have gone home for a duck, had Boland not overstepped on his first ball in the game.

The Indian opener was also dropped by Usman Khawaja at the first slip in the same over off Boland. But it was Rahul's dismissal that triggered a top-order collapse. Coming back into the attack in the 19th over, Rahul was undone by a rising short of length widish delivery from Starc.

Rahul tried to get on top of the bounce but got a thick edge for Nathan McSweeney to take a brilliant diving low catch. Virat Kohli followed suit an over later when he edged a Starc delivery to Steve Smith for just seven.

Gill, who looked in good touch after coming from a thumb injury that made him sit out of the first game in Perth, too perished LBW while trying to flick a ball from Boland, thus gifting Australians a dream 15 minutes before tea. Rishabh Pant (4 batting) and captain Rohit Sharma (1 batting) are at the crease.

How the netizens reacted? Meanwhile, netizens applauded Starc for his performance with the pink ball. “The pink ball dances to Mitchell Starc's rhythm! Fast, furious, and unstoppable!#Starc #PinkBall #BowlerExtraordinaire,” an user wrote.

“Absolute carnage by Starc,” wrote another. However, reacting to India's top-order collapse, an user posted, “Virat Kohli, what have you done? That wasn’t even a wicket-taking delivery just an unnecessary gift to the slips!”