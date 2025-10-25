Live Updates

India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Shubman Gill's men eye pride in Sydney; focus on Virat Kohli after two ducks

India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Having already lost the first two games, the Indian team are looking to finish off the series with some pride in the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The IND vs AUS 3rd ODI starts at 9 AM IST.

Koushik Paul
Published25 Oct 2025, 06:00:05 AM IST
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Score: India have lost both ODIs in the series so far.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Score: India have lost both ODIs in the series so far.(AFP)

India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Having lost the first two games in Perth and Adelaide and the series, Shubman Gill's India take the field against Australia in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground with an aim to finish on a high. The Australians dominated the rain-hit first ODI before winning a thriller in Adelaide by two wickets.

Once again all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for runs. While Rohit scored a 73 in the second game, Kohli was dismissed for ducks in both the games. Since it's a dead rubber, there is also a possibly of a few personnel changes in the Indian playing XI, with Kuldeep Yadav grabbing the headlines. The India vs Australia 3rd ODI starts at 9 AM IST.

India vs Australia ODI head-to-head

India and Australia have played 154 ODIs between them. Australia enjoy 86-59 head-to-head record over India. 10 games ended in no result. In Australian soil, India have won 14 games and lost 40 times while two games ended in no result.

When & where to watch IND vs AUS 3rd ODI?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be telecast live on Star Sports channels on Saturday from 9 AM IST. Live streaming of IND vs AUS third ODI will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI predicted playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav/Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Follow updates here:
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE: Will Kuldeep Yadav play?

Since its a dead rubber, the Indian team might see a few changes. Will Kuldeep Yadav get his first game of the series?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE: When & where to watch?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Score: All eyes will be on Virat Kohli

Returning to the Indian national team after more then seven months, Virat Kohli was dismissed for ducks in both the games so far. All eyes will be on Kohli for his bat to do the talk at SCG.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Score: How India have fared so far?

India have lost both the games against Australia. The Men in Blue lost the first game by seven wickets, before losing the second by two wickets.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the third and final ODI between India and Australia in Sydney.

