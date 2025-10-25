India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Shubman Gill's men eye pride in Sydney; focus on Virat Kohli after two ducks

India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Having lost the first two games in Perth and Adelaide and the series, Shubman Gill's India take the field against Australia in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground with an aim to finish on a high. The Australians dominated the rain-hit first ODI before winning a thriller in Adelaide by two wickets.
Once again all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for runs. While Rohit scored a 73 in the second game, Kohli was dismissed for ducks in both the games. Since it's a dead rubber, there is also a possibly of a few personnel changes in the Indian playing XI, with Kuldeep Yadav grabbing the headlines. The India vs Australia 3rd ODI starts at 9 AM IST.
India and Australia have played 154 ODIs between them. Australia enjoy 86-59 head-to-head record over India. 10 games ended in no result. In Australian soil, India have won 14 games and lost 40 times while two games ended in no result.
The India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be telecast live on Star Sports channels on Saturday from 9 AM IST. Live streaming of IND vs AUS third ODI will be available on JioStar app and website.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav/Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Since its a dead rubber, the Indian team might see a few changes. Will Kuldeep Yadav get his first game of the series?
Returning to the Indian national team after more then seven months, Virat Kohli was dismissed for ducks in both the games so far. All eyes will be on Kohli for his bat to do the talk at SCG.
India have lost both the games against Australia. The Men in Blue lost the first game by seven wickets, before losing the second by two wickets.
Hello and welcome to the third and final ODI between India and Australia in Sydney.