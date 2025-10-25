India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Shubman Gill's men eye pride in Sydney; focus on Virat Kohli after two ducks

India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Having lost the first two games in Perth and Adelaide and the series, Shubman Gill's India take the field against Australia in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground with an aim to finish on a high. The Australians dominated the rain-hit first ODI before winning a thriller in Adelaide by two wickets.

Once again all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for runs. While Rohit scored a 73 in the second game, Kohli was dismissed for ducks in both the games. Since it's a dead rubber, there is also a possibly of a few personnel changes in the Indian playing XI, with Kuldeep Yadav grabbing the headlines. The India vs Australia 3rd ODI starts at 9 AM IST.

India vs Australia ODI head-to-head

India and Australia have played 154 ODIs between them. Australia enjoy 86-59 head-to-head record over India. 10 games ended in no result. In Australian soil, India have won 14 games and lost 40 times while two games ended in no result.

When & where to watch IND vs AUS 3rd ODI?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be telecast live on Star Sports channels on Saturday from 9 AM IST. Live streaming of IND vs AUS third ODI will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI predicted playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav/Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood