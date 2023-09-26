India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Five players of Team India to miss Rajkot ODI. Details here1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 09:23 PM IST
Shubman Gill has been rested for Wednesday's match, while Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur have all gone home. Axar Patel is still recovering from a hamstring injury
Team India's captain Rohit Sharma said five players, including in-form Shubman Gill, will not be available for selection for the third ODI against Australia, as the squad has been hit by a viral sickness and some players have opted to return home.
