India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: Can India make a clean sweep?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: An in-form India side will look to make history by whitewashing the Kangaroos in the third ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat. India have never whitewashed Australia in the ODI format and Rohit Sharma's men will be looking to change that today.
The Indian team will be without five key players - Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel and Mohammed Shami - on 27 September. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav have joined the squad.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma has said that only five players are available for selection for the 3rd ODI against Australia since the squad has been hit by a viral sickness and some players have opted to return home.
India, who are leading the three-match series 2-0, will have only 13 players to choose from for the final ODI.
Australia are expected to field their usual line-up, led by the return of Pat Cummins as skipper after Steve Smith led the side in the previous match. Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc are also expected to feature.
India had defeated Australia by 99 runs in the second ODI in Indore despite the absence of senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.
Shreyas Iyer had won the Player of the Match award in that match after his hundred against the Kangaroos helped the Men in Blue post a mammoth 399-run total.
With just 10 days left for the nail-biting ICC World Cup 2023 tournament to begin, South African legendary batter AB de Villiers predicted India's opener Shubman Gill will be the leading run-getter, while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's return to the Indian squad is not a good news for the other teams.
Impressed with the batting technique of Gill, de Villiers said, as Indian Express quoted, "His technique and style is quite simple and basic generally what you say about some of the best players in the world."
Team India's captain Rohit Sharma said five players, including in-form Shubman Gill, will not be available for selection for the third ODI against Australia, as the squad has been hit by a viral sickness and some players have opted to return home.
India, who are leading the three-match series 2-0, will have only 13 players to choose from for the final ODI. Shubman Gill has been rested for Wednesday's match, while Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur have all gone home. Axar Patel is still recovering from a hamstring injury.
The India vs Australia third ODI will be held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat. With the coin toss scheduled for 1 PM, the Wednesday clash is set to start at 01:30 PM.
The match is set to be broadcast live on Sports 18 networks, specifically Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD. Regional language options are available, with Colors Tamil (Tamil), Colors Bangla Cinema (Bengali), Colors Kannada Cinema (Kannada) and Colors Cineplex Superhits (Hindi) offering coverage. Cricket enthusiasts can also catch the action online via the JioCinema app and website.
