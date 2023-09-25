India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur likely to rest, suspense continues on Axar Patel2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 03:42 PM IST
Indian cricket team is in great form ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 with all players showing best performances. The top news about India's form is that both batting and bowling units are looking in great shape and how India destroyed Australia in the second ODI displays that united effort. Despite not having big names in the playing XI like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian team crushed Australia by 99 runs in a rain-disrupted match.