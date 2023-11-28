India vs Australia 3rd T20 match prediction: Who’ll win IND vs AUS match? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
A fresh Indian team led by skipper Suryakumar Yadav will take on the Aussies for the third match of the five-match T20 series in an attempt to claim an unassailable lead in the series.
Suryakumar Yadav's India take on Matthew Wade's Australia in the third T20 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Assam on Tuesday. The Men in Blue have thrashed the Aussies in the last two matches and will be looking to seal the tournament with a win in the third T20 of the five-match series.