Suryakumar Yadav' s India take on Matthew Wade's Australia in the third T20 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Assam on Tuesday. The Men in Blue have thrashed the Aussies in the last two matches and will be looking to seal the tournament with a win in the third T20 of the five-match series.

Also Read | India vs Australia 3rd T20 match: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details

Surya-led India have looked energetic on the field and somewhat ultra-aggressive with the bat, following in their captain's footsteps. In their last encounter, the Indian side had handed Australia a comfortable 44-run defeat, buoyed by half-centuries from India's top three batsmen and later by the onslaught of left-hander Rinku Singh.

Another left-hander in the side, Tilak Varma, will be under the scanner in the 3rd T20 match as there may be changes in the Indian XI with Shreyas Iyer taking over the vice-captaincy from Ruturaj Gaikwad from the next match. Varma, who was out cheaply to Tanvir Sangha in the first game and barely got any time at the crease in the second, will be looking to make an impact in the third T20I to seal his place in the Indian XI.

India vs Australia 3rd T20: Fantasy XI

Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Josh Inglis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jason Behrendorff, Ravi Bishnoi

India vs Australia 3rd T20: Match prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 55% chance that India will win today.

View Full Image Google match prediction for today

Meanwhile, according to CricTracker, no matter who bats first, India will emerge victorious. MyKhel also says that India are likely to win and take an unassailable lead in the series. We believe the Men in Blue, who have looked the superior side in the series so far, will come out on top once again against a tired Aussie line-up.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.