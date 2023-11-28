India vs Australia 3rd T20 match: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details
India will take on Australia on November 28 in the third match of the T20 international series in Guwahati. The match will start at 7 pm
India will take on Australia in the third match of the five-match T20 international series in Guwahati on November 28. After taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, Team India under Suryakumar Yadav will look to extend the scoreline to 3-0 when the two teams face each other at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. The match will start at 7 pm.