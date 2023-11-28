India will take on Australia in the third match of the five-match T20 international series in Guwahati on November 28. After taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, Team India under Suryakumar Yadav will look to extend the scoreline to 3-0 when the two teams face each other at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. The match will start at 7 pm.

Indian squad for 3rd match: Probable playing XI

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

Also Read | Champions Trophy 2025 to be shifted out of Pakistan or held in hybrid model: Reports

Australia squad for 3rd match: Probable playing XI

Matthew Wade (capt, wk), Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff/Sean Abbott, Tanveer Sangha

India vs Australia third T20 international: Weather Prediction

The weather conditions in Guwahati are set to be hazy sunshine and humid. According to AccuWeather, there is 1% probability of rain during the day and 2% at night in Guwahati. The probability of thunderstorms in the city is zero percent. The temperature is expected to range between 28 degrees to 16 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 7 km/hr in the east-north-east direction in the day and 6 km/h in the east-south-east direction at night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 22 km/h in the daytime and 11 km/h during the night cannot be ruled out. There is 8% probability of cloud cover during the daytime and 17% at night.

India vs Australia third T20 international: When and where to watch

The India vs Australia 3rd T20 international match will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex. The live-streaming of the match will also be available on the JioCinema app and website from 7 pm.

India vs Australia T20 series schedule:

The five-match T20 series, which started on November 23, was scheduled to be played at five venues - Vizag, Trivandrum, Guwahati, Nagpur and Hyderabad. Here's the list of the dates and venues of the remaining matches.

India vs Australia 3rd T20: November 28 in Guwahati

India vs Australia 4th T20: December 1 in Nagpur

India vs Australia 5th T20: December 3 in Hyderabad

India leads the series 2-0 by winning the first two matches. India defeated Australia by 44 runs in the second T20I to go 2-0 up in the five-match series, Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Chasing an imposing 236, Australia were restricted to 191 for nine in the stipulated 20 overs. Ravi Bishnoi (3/32) inflicted a double blow in the powerplay as Australia lost their top four for 58 runs. Glenn Maxwell (12) also fell cheaply. Thereafter, Marcus Stoinis led the chase with a quickfire knock. But Mukesh Kumar (1/43) cut short his innings for 45 to give the breakthrough. Prasidh Krishna (3/41) also returned with three wickets.

|

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.