Live Updates

India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE Score: India opt to bowl after Suryakumar Yadav wins toss; Arshdeep Singh gets a game

India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav has finally won the toss as India opted to bowl first in the third T20I against Australia. India have made three changes with Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar and Jitesh Sharma replacing Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana and Sanju Samson.

Koushik Paul
Updated2 Nov 2025, 01:25:06 PM IST
India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav needs Indian batters to fire as a unit.
India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav needs Indian batters to fire as a unit. (AFP)

India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE Score: After losing the second T20I in Melbourne, the Indian team would like to level the series in Hobart on Sunday against Australia in the third T20I at the Bellerive Oval. Baring Abhishek Sharma and Harshit Rana, the rest of the nine Indian batters were dismissed for single digits.

The Indian batters would look to pull their socks up in Hobart if they want to make it 1-1. Down by a game, India might bring in Arshdeep Singh, India's most successful bowler in the shortest format, who has been warming the benches in the first two games. With the Indian team unlikely to drop Harshit Rana, one of the spinners might make way for Arshdeep.

On the other hand, Australia will have to make a forced change in Josh Hazlewood, who is unavailable for the last three T20Is in order to prepare for the upcoming Ashes. Sean Abbot might replace Hazlewood.

India vs Australia head-to-head in T20Is

In 34 matches so far, India enjoy a 20-12 head-to-head record against Australia in the shortest format. Two matches ended in no result.

When & where to watch IND vs AUS 3rd T20I?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs Australia 2025 T20I series. The India vs Australia 3rd T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 (Hindi) and Star Sports 2 channels in India. Live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Follow updates here:
2 Nov 2025, 01:17:41 PM IST

India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE: India opt to bowl after SKY wins toss

Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Marsh walk out for the toss. Finally, Suryakumar Yadav wins the toss and India opt to bowl first. India make three changes with Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Washington Sundar coming in for Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav. For Australia, Sean Abbot replaces Josh Hazlewood.

2 Nov 2025, 01:06:31 PM IST

India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE: Australia set to miss Josh Hazlewood

Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood will not be available for Australia for the final three T20Is. Sean Abbot is likely to replace Hazlewood.

2 Nov 2025, 01:01:17 PM IST

India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE: Why Arshdeep Singh should play in Hobart?

Interestingly, India have never played a T20I in Hobart. On the other hand, Australia have an unbeaten five-match record at this venue. They beat Pakistan once, and England and West Indies twice each. The pitch in Hobart doesn't pose a spin threat as seen in BBL. Will than prompt the Indian management to play Arshdeep Singh?

2 Nov 2025, 01:01:17 PM IST

India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE: Will Arshdeep Singh play?

One of the major point of discussions have been the exclusion of Arshdeep Singh in T20Is. It must be remembered that Arshdeep is India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is. If at all, India decide to play Arshdeep, one of the spinners will have to sit out, keeping in mind Harshit Rana's batting at MCG.

2 Nov 2025, 01:01:17 PM IST

India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE: What happened in 2nd T20I?

After the first game was washed out in Canberra, India suffered a batting collapse in the second game, Baring Abhishek Sharma and Harshit Rana, none of the rest nine batters were dismissed for single digits at MCG to post a mere 125. Australia romped home with five wickets to spare.

2 Nov 2025, 01:01:17 PM IST

India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third T20I between India and Australia in Hobart.

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIndia vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE Score: India opt to bowl after Suryakumar Yadav wins toss; Arshdeep Singh gets a game
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.