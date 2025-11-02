India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE Score: India opt to bowl after Suryakumar Yadav wins toss; Arshdeep Singh gets a game

India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE Score: After losing the second T20I in Melbourne, the Indian team would like to level the series in Hobart on Sunday against Australia in the third T20I at the Bellerive Oval. Baring Abhishek Sharma and Harshit Rana, the rest of the nine Indian batters were dismissed for single digits.
The Indian batters would look to pull their socks up in Hobart if they want to make it 1-1. Down by a game, India might bring in Arshdeep Singh, India's most successful bowler in the shortest format, who has been warming the benches in the first two games. With the Indian team unlikely to drop Harshit Rana, one of the spinners might make way for Arshdeep.
On the other hand, Australia will have to make a forced change in Josh Hazlewood, who is unavailable for the last three T20Is in order to prepare for the upcoming Ashes. Sean Abbot might replace Hazlewood.
In 34 matches so far, India enjoy a 20-12 head-to-head record against Australia in the shortest format. Two matches ended in no result.
India: Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy
Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Marsh walk out for the toss. Finally, Suryakumar Yadav wins the toss and India opt to bowl first. India make three changes with Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Washington Sundar coming in for Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav. For Australia, Sean Abbot replaces Josh Hazlewood.
Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood will not be available for Australia for the final three T20Is. Sean Abbot is likely to replace Hazlewood.
Interestingly, India have never played a T20I in Hobart. On the other hand, Australia have an unbeaten five-match record at this venue. They beat Pakistan once, and England and West Indies twice each. The pitch in Hobart doesn't pose a spin threat as seen in BBL. Will than prompt the Indian management to play Arshdeep Singh?
One of the major point of discussions have been the exclusion of Arshdeep Singh in T20Is. It must be remembered that Arshdeep is India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is. If at all, India decide to play Arshdeep, one of the spinners will have to sit out, keeping in mind Harshit Rana's batting at MCG.
After the first game was washed out in Canberra, India suffered a batting collapse in the second game, Baring Abhishek Sharma and Harshit Rana, none of the rest nine batters were dismissed for single digits at MCG to post a mere 125. Australia romped home with five wickets to spare.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third T20I between India and Australia in Hobart.
