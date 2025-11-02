India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE Score: India opt to bowl after Suryakumar Yadav wins toss; Arshdeep Singh gets a game

India vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVE Score: After losing the second T20I in Melbourne, the Indian team would like to level the series in Hobart on Sunday against Australia in the third T20I at the Bellerive Oval. Baring Abhishek Sharma and Harshit Rana, the rest of the nine Indian batters were dismissed for single digits.

The Indian batters would look to pull their socks up in Hobart if they want to make it 1-1. Down by a game, India might bring in Arshdeep Singh, India's most successful bowler in the shortest format, who has been warming the benches in the first two games. With the Indian team unlikely to drop Harshit Rana, one of the spinners might make way for Arshdeep.

On the other hand, Australia will have to make a forced change in Josh Hazlewood, who is unavailable for the last three T20Is in order to prepare for the upcoming Ashes. Sean Abbot might replace Hazlewood.

India vs Australia head-to-head in T20Is

In 34 matches so far, India enjoy a 20-12 head-to-head record against Australia in the shortest format. Two matches ended in no result.

When & where to watch IND vs AUS 3rd T20I?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs Australia 2025 T20I series. The India vs Australia 3rd T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 (Hindi) and Star Sports 2 channels in India. Live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah