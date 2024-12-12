India vs Australia, 3rd Test, BGT 2024-25: When and where to watch, pitch report, live streaming, and more

India vs Australia, 3rd Test, BGT 2024-25: After getting beaten by Pat Cummins-led Australia in Adelaide by 10 wickets in the pink-ball Test, Rohit Sharma-led Team India is all set for the third Test at Brisbane Cricket Ground, commonly known as the Gabba, from 14 December onwards.

The series is evenly poised at 1-1 now, as India defeated Australia in Perth by 295 runs, while the hosts defeated them in Adelaide by 10 wickets.

On 14 December, India will return to the scene of their historic 2021 victory — the Gabba and try to take a 2-1 lead in the BGT series.

India and Australia at the Gabba: India has played seven Tests at Gabba since their first match there in 1947, winning one, drawing one, and losing five.

On the other side, for Australia, Gabba is like a fortress. Between 1988 and 2021, they never lost a match at the venue. But after losing to India in 2021, they have lost one more Test against the West Indies in January 2024.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test, BGT 2024-25: Pitch report The Gabba is known for its fast and bouncy pitch. Due to its grass coverage and wet buildup, the pitch is expected to help seamers. However, spinners too may get some help.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test, BGT 2024-25: Match timing and place The third Test match between India and Australia will take place at Brisbane Cricket Ground, commonly known as the Gabba, at 5.50 am (IST) from 14 December onwards.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test, BGT 2024-25: TV Broadcast and Live Streaming The third Test match between India and Australia will be broadcast on Star Sports and live-streamed on HotStar.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test, BGT 2024-25: Squads Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.