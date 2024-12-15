India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2: When and where to watch the match? Check full details here

Rohit Sharma led team India are taking on Australia at Brisbane during the 3rd Test match of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy in order to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. Team India had won the first match against Kangaroos in Perth while the home side came back strongly and evened the series during second encounter in Adelaide.

While Day 1 of the 3rd Test started on time without any rain delays, the match was soon marred by rain not once but twice. Ultimately, the the rain gods did not let any more play to continue beyond the 14th over and the umpires had to call off play on Brisbane on Saturday.

During the first day of the match, Indian pacers found it difficult to get any help from the pitch. Even ace Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah did not get the ball to move from the pitch and was seen a bit frustrated with the conditions at Gabba.

Team India have made two changes for the 3rd Test match with Ravindra Jadeja replacing Ravichandran Ashwin while expensive Harshit Rana making way for Akash Deep. The right handed pacer impressed with the limited opportunities he got on Day 1 but will have a lot more responsibility on his shoulders as the game progresses.

When and where to watch India vs Australia 3rd Test? After most of the day on Day 1 was washed out due to rain, the India vs Australia 3rd Test will be played at 5:20am IST on the remaining days, 30 minutes earlier than schedule, with 98 overs to be bowled.

The live telecast of the match can be watched on the Star Sports while the live-stream can be caught via Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs Australia 3rd Test playing XI: Australia playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood