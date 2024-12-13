India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Pat Cummins confirms one change in Brisbane, pacer misses out despite top show in Adelaide

Josh Hazlewood will replace Scott Boland in the Australian playing XI for the third Test in Brisbane against India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), captain Pat Cummins on Friday.

Hazlewood, who has 278 wickets in 71 Tests, picked up five wickets in the series opener played against India at Optus Stadium in Perth last month. Hazlewood, who played in the first Test in Perth, was ruled out in Adelaide due to a low-grade left side injury.

Boland replaced him in the day-night Test Adelaide, which Australia convincingly won by 10 wickets to level the series 1-1.

“Josh comes back in … had no hiccups,” Cummins told reporters on the eve of the Gabba Test. The third Test in the BGT series begins on Saturday. “Had a really good bowl yesterday (Thursday); had another good bowl in Adelaide a few days previous. He and the medical team are super confident," the skipper added.

Hazlewood, who was picked up by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 mega auction, has played 71 Tests so far, picking up 278 wickets. Hazlewood took a five-wicket haul in Perth, which India won by a mammoth 295 runs.

The 35-year-old Boland played a huge part in Australia's win in the pink ball Test. The right-arm pacer took the wickets of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma in the first innings, before accounting for Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj in the second essay.

Tough to omit Scott Boland: Pat Cummins Calling the exclusion of Boland tough, Cummins hoped that the pacer will get an opportunity some time in the series, with the final three Tests in the ongoing BGT to be played within 25 days.

