In the India vs Australia T20I cricket match in Guwahati, Australian batter Glenn Maxwell delivered a stunning performance in the final over. Needing 21 runs from 6 balls in the third match of the series, Maxwell scored 18 off the last four balls. It included a six and three fours, clinching a dramatic win for Australia.

Indian bowler Prasidh Krishna conceded 23 runs in the last over, totalling 68 runs in his four overs. This set a new record for the most runs conceded by an Indian bowler in a T20I match, surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal's 64 runs against South Africa in 2018.

Now, India will take on Australia on December 1 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur (Chhattisgarh). This is the fourth of the five T20 matches in the series.

India vs Australia head-to-head records

India and Australia have played 29 T20s so far. India have won 17 of those and Australia 11. There was one match that did not produce any results. In the last 5 T20 matches between these teams, India have won 4 and Australia 1.

India vs Australia fantasy team

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Travis Head and Matthew Wade (VC).

India vs Australia pitch report

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, though new for international matches, has hosted domestic and IPL games. These games suggest that the pitches here generally favour bowlers. In 29 T20 matches played at this venue, a high score of 200 runs has been achieved only once.

In January 2023, India and New Zealand clashed in an ODI in this venue. The Kiwis were bundled out for 108, and the Men in Blue won by 8 wickets. Mohammed Shami was the Player of the Match for his 3/18.

India vs Australia weather

There is no chance of rain in Raipur today, as per Weather.com. The humidity will be extremely high at 80%. The temperature will be around 21-23 degrees during the match.

India vs Australia prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 62% chance that India will win.

View Full Image India vs Australia: Win probability (Google)

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, India will emerge victorious. MyKhel says that India are likely to win and take a 3-1 lead in the T20 series. We believe the same. India will get over the setback from the last match and clinch the series in Raipur.

