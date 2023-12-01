India vs Australia 4th T20 match: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details
India will take on Australia on December 1 in the fourth match of the T20 international series in Raipur. After taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, Team India under Suryakumar Yadav will look to extend the scoreline to 3-1 when the two teams face each other at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Friday. The match will start at 7 pm.