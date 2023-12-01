India will take on Australia on December 1 in the fourth match of the T20 international series in Raipur. After taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, Team India under Suryakumar Yadav will look to extend the scoreline to 3-1 when the two teams face each other at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Friday. The match will start at 7 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian squad for 4th match: Probable playing XI Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer/Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh/Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna/Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Australia squad for 4th match: Probable playing XI Matthew Wade (capt, wk), Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Matthew Short, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

India vs Australia 4th T20 international: Weather Prediction The weather conditions in Raipur are set to be hazy and very warm. According to AccuWeather, there is a 4% probability of rain during the day and 5% at night in Raipur. The is no probability of thunderstorms in the city.

The temperature is expected to range between 31 degrees to 19 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 11 km/hr in the north-east direction in the day and 9 km/h in north-east direction in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 19 km/h in the next 24 hours cannot be ruled out. There is 6% probability of cloud cover during the daytime and 7% at night.

India vs Australia 4th T20 international: When and where to watch The India vs Australia 4th T20 international match will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex. The live-streaming of the match will also be available on the JioCinema app and website from 7 pm.

India vs Australia T20 series schedule: The five-match T20 series, which started on November 23, was scheduled to be played at five venues - Vizag, Trivandrum, Guwahati, Raipur and Hyderabad. Here's the list of the dates and venues of the remaining matches:

India vs Australia 4th T20: December 1 in Raipur

India vs Australia 5th T20: December 3 in Hyderabad

India are leading the series with 2-1. Glenn Maxwell's fiery unbeaten hundred carried Australia to a five-wicket win over India in the third T20 in Guwahati. Maxwell made 104 off 48 balls (8x4, 8x6) as the Aussies went past India's 222 for 3 in the last ball of the match. Skipper Matthew Wade remained not out on a crucial 28 off 16 balls. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets for India.

