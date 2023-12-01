India vs Australia 4th T20: Will Prasidh Krishna play today after his disastrous bowling spell in Guwahati?
Prasidh Krishna's performance in the third T20I match sparked discussions about his role in the fourth match. Despite struggles, support for Krishna remains, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ashish Nehra defending him.
In the third T20I match between India and Australia, Prasidh Krishna's performance sparked discussions about his role in the fourth match on December 1. In Guwahati, Krishna struggled, conceding 68 runs in four overs, setting a record for the most runs given away by an Indian in a T20I match.