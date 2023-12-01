In the third T20I match between India and Australia, Prasidh Krishna's performance sparked discussions about his role in the fourth match on December 1. In Guwahati, Krishna struggled, conceding 68 runs in four overs, setting a record for the most runs given away by an Indian in a T20I match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ruturaj Gaikwad on Prasidh Krishna Despite these struggles, support for Krishna remains. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored an unbeaten 123 off 57 balls, defended Krishna in the post-match press conference. Gaikwad highlighted the challenging conditions, including heavy dew, which made bowling difficult. He noted that high scoring rates were achievable even under these conditions, as demonstrated in previous games.

Also Read: ‘Zero effort’: Prasidh Krishna’s ‘embarrassing’ record in India vs Australia T20I match faces social media backlash “Our bowlers tried executing whatever they had in their control. Also, there was a lot of dew around so the ball was slipping a lot. So I think it was tough for the bowlers as well," he said. “Even though we scored 230, in the last game, it was still in between we felt the game might go till the last over, but this kind of dew it is these totals are bound to happen and bound to chase." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashish Nehra on Prasidh Krishna Ashish Nehra, speaking to Sports 18, also supported Krishna. Nehra emphasised Krishna's talent and potential as a future star of Indian cricket. He pointed out that the T20 format can be challenging, especially with limited experience leading up to the tournament. Nehra expressed hope for Krishna's improvement.

"Prasidh Krishna can bowl those good yorkers. Yes, it was a wet outfield. If you can nail one yorker in those situations, it can be a dot ball or you can get a wicket. Anyways you are going for runs, but who knows you might nail. One wicket can change the game," he said.

Also Read: India vs Australia 4th T20 match prediction: Who’ll win IND vs AUS match? Fantasy team, pitch report and more “(Prasidh Krishna) is definitely one of the future stars of Indian cricket. Here, you are talking about the T20 format, it's only three games and he had not played a lot of cricket in the lead-up to the T20I tournament. I hope he will only get better from here," Nehra added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prasidh Krishna in Test squad Krishna's inclusion in the Test squad against South Africa was a strategic decision by India. His height and ability to exploit the indentations on South African pitches could be advantageous. Thus, despite his performance in the last game, Prasidh Krishna is likely to be a part of the Indian squad in Raipur.

