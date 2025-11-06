IND vs AUS, 4th T20I LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav's India aim to take series lead in historic clash at Carrara Oval

Live Updates

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I LIVE Score: The series between India and Australia is locked at 1-1 after three games with the first encounter in Canberra being washed out. The India vs Australia fourth T20I starts at 1:45 PM IST.

Updated6 Nov 2025, 11:45:42 AM IST
IND vs AUS, 4th T20I LIVE Score: The Carrara Oval (Gold Coast Stadium) in Queensland is gearing up for its first-ever men's international game when India take on Australia in the fourth T20I on Thursday. After rain grabbed the headlines in the first game in Canberra, two high-octane encounters followed with the series locked in at 1-1.

With a lot of Indian cricket fans in the area, expect another sell-out crowd for the game. While the Indian playing XI is unlikely to be changed, there will be a change for Australia in the top order with Travis Head being released to play in the Sheffield Shield as a preparation for Ashes.

Live streaming of India vs Australia 4th T20I

The fourth India vs Australia T20I will telecast live on Star Sports channels from 1:45 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs Australia 4th T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs Australia 4th T20I predicted Playing XIs

Australia: Mitch Marsh (c), Mitch Owen, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mahli Beardman/Ben Dwarshius

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (wk)/Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Follow updates here:
6 Nov 2025, 11:45:42 AM IST

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I LIVE Score: Historic game at the Carrara Oval

The Carrara Oval has hosted several women's international games before, but this is the first time that the Gold Coast stadium is hosting a men's international game.

6 Nov 2025, 11:35:16 AM IST

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth T20I between India and Australia at the Carrara Oval, Gold Coast in Queensland.

