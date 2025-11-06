IND vs AUS, 4th T20I LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav's India aim to take series lead in historic clash at Carrara Oval

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I LIVE Score: The Carrara Oval (Gold Coast Stadium) in Queensland is gearing up for its first-ever men's international game when India take on Australia in the fourth T20I on Thursday. After rain grabbed the headlines in the first game in Canberra, two high-octane encounters followed with the series locked in at 1-1.

With a lot of Indian cricket fans in the area, expect another sell-out crowd for the game. While the Indian playing XI is unlikely to be changed, there will be a change for Australia in the top order with Travis Head being released to play in the Sheffield Shield as a preparation for Ashes.

Live streaming of India vs Australia 4th T20I

The fourth India vs Australia T20I will telecast live on Star Sports channels from 1:45 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs Australia 4th T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs Australia 4th T20I predicted Playing XIs

Australia: Mitch Marsh (c), Mitch Owen, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mahli Beardman/Ben Dwarshius

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (wk)/Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah