IND vs AUS, 4th T20I LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav's India aim to take series lead in historic clash at Carrara Oval

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I LIVE Score: The Carrara Oval (Gold Coast Stadium) in Queensland is gearing up for its first-ever men's international game when India take on Australia in the fourth T20I on Thursday. After rain grabbed the headlines in the first game in Canberra, two high-octane encounters followed with the series locked in at 1-1.
With a lot of Indian cricket fans in the area, expect another sell-out crowd for the game. While the Indian playing XI is unlikely to be changed, there will be a change for Australia in the top order with Travis Head being released to play in the Sheffield Shield as a preparation for Ashes.
The fourth India vs Australia T20I will telecast live on Star Sports channels from 1:45 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs Australia 4th T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.
Australia: Mitch Marsh (c), Mitch Owen, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mahli Beardman/Ben Dwarshius
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (wk)/Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
The Carrara Oval has hosted several women's international games before, but this is the first time that the Gold Coast stadium is hosting a men's international game.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth T20I between India and Australia at the Carrara Oval, Gold Coast in Queensland.
