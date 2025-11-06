Subscribe

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I LIVE Score: Australia opt to bowl, makes 4 changes as Glenn Maxwell returns; India go unchanged

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I LIVE Score: India were asked to bat first after Australia won the toss and opted to bowl. While India went unchanged, Australia made four changes - Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Phillipe and Ben Dwarshius coming in the playing XI.

Koushik Paul
Updated6 Nov 2025, 01:21:16 PM IST
IND vs AUS, 4th T20I LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.
IND vs AUS, 4th T20I LIVE Score: The Carrara Oval (Gold Coast Stadium) in Queensland is gearing up for its first-ever men's international game when India take on Australia in the fourth T20I on Thursday. After rain grabbed the headlines in the first game in Canberra, two high-octane encounters followed with the series locked in at 1-1.

With a lot of Indian cricket fans in the area, expect another sell-out crowd for the game. While the Indian playing XI is unlikely to be changed, there will be a change for Australia in the top order with Travis Head being released to play in the Sheffield Shield as a preparation for Ashes.

Live streaming of India vs Australia 4th T20I

The fourth India vs Australia T20I will telecast live on Star Sports channels from 1:45 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs Australia 4th T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs Australia 4th T20I predicted Playing XIs

Australia: Mitch Marsh (c), Mitch Owen, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mahli Beardman/Ben Dwarshius

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (wk)/Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Follow updates here:
6 Nov 2025, 01:18:08 PM IST

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I LIVE Score: Australia opt to bowl first

Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Marsh walk out for the toss. Australia win toss and opt to bowl first. The hosts make four changes. India go unchanged.

6 Nov 2025, 01:10:55 PM IST

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I LIVE Score: Will India bring back Sanju Samson?

After playing the first two games, Sanju Samson was benched in the third game in Hobart. Jitesh Sharma replaced Samson. It will interesting to see if India bring back Sanju.

6 Nov 2025, 01:08:22 PM IST

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I LIVE Score: Australia to miss Travis Head

Australia will be without opener Travis Head, who has been released to play in Sheffield Shield as a preparation for Ashes. That means, Mitchell Owen is in line to open the batting alongside Mitchell Marsh.

6 Nov 2025, 12:34:25 PM IST

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I LIVE Score: Carrara Oval weather reoport

Rain has played its part in India's tour of Australia this time. At Gold Coast, there is no talk about weather as its bright and sunny above the Carrara Oval, which has a capacity of 20000. However, the surface is unknown to both the teams and the boundaries are short. Don't be amazed if a lot of balls fly to the stands.

6 Nov 2025, 12:31:18 PM IST

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I LIVE Score: What happened in the series so far?

The first T20I was abandoned after being hit by rain. Australia took the lead in the second game with a commanding win at the MCG. The Indians bounced back in Hobart to make it 1-1.

6 Nov 2025, 11:45:42 AM IST

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I LIVE Score: Historic game at the Carrara Oval

The Carrara Oval has hosted several women's international games before, but this is the first time that the Gold Coast stadium is hosting a men's international game.

6 Nov 2025, 11:35:16 AM IST

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth T20I between India and Australia at the Carrara Oval, Gold Coast in Queensland.

