India vs Australia 4th T20I: No electricity in Raipur stadium due to unpaid bill worth ₹3.16 crore
The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh stadium in Raipur, set to host the fourth T20 international between India and Australia, is facing an electricity crisis due to an unpaid bill from 2009.
The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh stadium in Raipur, set to host the fourth T20I cricket match between India and Australia, faces a significant challenge hours before the game: a substantial part of the stadium is without electricity. The issue stems from an unpaid electricity bill dating back to 2009, NDTV reported.