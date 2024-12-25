India vs Australia, 4th Test, BGT 2024-25: Will rain play a spoilsport at Melbourne, here’s what weather forecast says

Rohit Sharma's Team India and Pat Cummins's Australian Cricket team are all set for the Boxing Day Test, which will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground from 26 December onwards in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

A lot is at stake for both teams as this fourth Test will decide who will proceed to the World Test Championship (WTC) finals. However, weather remains a big concern for both India and Australia, with the chances of precipitation playing a spoilsport on the aspirations.

The third Test, played at Brisbane, ended in a draw. Rains ended Australian hopes on the final day, though there were almost two sessions left. Following this draw, the series was levelled at 1-1 after three matches.

After the Brisbane match, both the teams experienced a fair amount of squad changes. For Australia, Scott Boland will replace in the playing XI after Josh Hazlewood's injury and 19-year-old Sam Konstas was selected after replacing Nathan McSweeny was dropped from the squad.

On the contrary, Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement at the end of the Gabba Test, which led the Indian cricket team to name uncapped Tanush Kotian as his replacement.

Melbourne weather forecast: According to Accuweather, there is barely any chance of rain until Monday, but the forecast for the first three days is cloudy. The probability of rain being 0 to 2 per cent on the opening two days, but an evening shower could be expected on Day 3. The probability of rain may increase to 24 per cent on Day 3. However, the weather is expected to be mostly sunny on the final two days.

What the WTC points say? Looking at the ICC points tally, South Africa is leading in the points tally (points percentage system), with 63.33 points in 10 Tests they played in the WTC cycle. They won 6 matches, lost 3 and drew 1.

Australia remains in second place with 58.89 PTC, having won 9 out of 15 Tests played, lost 4, and drawn 2.

On the contrary, India slipped to third in the WTC ranking with 55.88 PTC. In the current WTC cycle, India played 17 Tests, winning 9, losing 6, and drawing 2.