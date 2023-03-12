Home / Sports / Cricket News /  India Vs Australia 4th test: Virat Kohli's 186, Axar Patel's 79 give India a chance to win series
On the fourth day of the fourth Test between against Australia, India set a score of 571 runs for 9 wickets, all thanks to Virat Kohli's 186, Shubman Gill's 128 and Axar Patel's 79 runs.

By the end of Day 4 in Ahmedabad, Australia was trailing by 88 runs, as both openers Matthew Kuhnemann and Travis Head were unbeaten.

Against India, Australian bowlers Cameron Green and Todd Murphy took three wickets, while Mitchell Starc and Matthew Kuhnemann clinched 1 wicket each.

Earlier in the previous innings, Australia scored 480 runs where Usman Khawaja scored 180 runs and Cameron Green hit 114 runs. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin took 6 wickets, Mohammed Shami took 2 wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel clinched single wicket each.

In the meantime, India is looking forward to win the series by 3-1 to qualify for the World Test Championship final. In case, New Zealand and Sri Lanka fail to qualify for the WTC final against Australiam the WTC final will be between India and Australia in June at the Oval.

