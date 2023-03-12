India Vs Australia 4th test: Virat Kohli's 186, Axar Patel's 79 give India a chance to win series1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 07:17 PM IST
- By the end of Day 4 in Ahmedabad, Australia was trailing by 88 runs, as both openers Matthew Kuhnemann and Travis Head were unbeaten.
On the fourth day of the fourth Test between against Australia, India set a score of 571 runs for 9 wickets, all thanks to Virat Kohli's 186, Shubman Gill's 128 and Axar Patel's 79 runs.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×