India will take on Australia on December 3 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This is the last of the five T20 cricket matches in the series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs Australia head-to-head records India and Australia have played 30 T20s so far. India have won 18 of those and Australia 11. There was one match that did not produce any results. In the last 5 T20 matches between these teams, India have won 4 and Australia 1.

India vs Australia fantasy team Yashasvi Jaiswal, RD Gaikwad, S Iyer, SA Yadav (C), JM Sharma (WK), Axar Patel, TM Head, JR Philippe, MW Short, MS Wade and JP Behrendorff. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs Australia pitch report The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is known for being a batters’ paradise. Its short boundaries help batters secure higher totals for their teams. Spinners, however, get their chance during the middle overs and claim wickets.

Also Read: India vs Australia 5th T20 match: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details Chinnaswamy has not hosted a T20I match since 2012. In December 2012, when India played Pakistan, the Men in Green emerged victorious by 5 wickets. However, it was a low-scoring match as India were all out for 133. Pakistan chased the score in 19.4 overs. Mohammad Hafeez (61 off 44 balls) was the Player of the Match.

India vs Australia weather There is a 9-13% chance of rain in Bengaluru today, as per Weather.com, during the match timings. The humidity will be extremely high at 93%. The temperature will be around 21-23 degrees during the match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: ‘Give him extension or else…': Gautam Gambhir on Rahul Dravid's retention as Team India coach India vs Australia prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 62% chance that India will win.

India vs Australia: Win probability

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, India will emerge victorious. MyKhel says that India will likely win and finish on a high before the South Africa series. We, however, believe Australia will win the match and end the series 3-2.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.