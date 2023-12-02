India vs Australia, 5th T20: Young Team India is all set to go against Australia in a inconsequential 5th T20 international match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. India has already clinched the 5-match series as it won the 4th T20 international to register its 3rd win on Friday in Raipur. Suryakumar Yadav-led young Team India include emerging players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Mukesh Kumar etc. most of whom will also play in the T20 and ODI series against South Africa.

In the 4 T20 internationals against Australia, Team India has displayed the bright future with players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal consistently performing well. Rinku Singh is understanding his role as a finisher while Ravi Bishnoi and Mukesh Kumar are keeping the batters under tight leash. The young players showcases the promising future India has in cricket and their success is speaking for their potential.

India vs Australia, 5th T20: Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer/Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh/Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna/Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Australia: Matthew Wade (capt, wk), Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Matthew Short, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

India vs Australia, 5th T20: Timing and livestreaming details

The 5th and final T20 international between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, 3 December at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The match will begin at 7:00 PM and the skippers of both teams will enter the grounds for toss at 6:30 PM. The match will be telecasted LIVE on the StarSports network on television while the users can also watch the livestreaming of the match at the JioCinema mobile application and website for free.

We here at Mint will also provide you with the minute-to-minute update of the match.

