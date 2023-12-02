Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs Australia 5th T20 match: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details

India vs Australia 5th T20 match: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details

Livemint

  • India vs Australia, 5th T20: The young Team India players showcases the promising future India has in cricket and their success is speaking for their potential

India's Suryakumar Yadav (R) stretches during a practice session on the eve of T20 international cricket match against Australia at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram

India vs Australia, 5th T20: Young Team India is all set to go against Australia in a inconsequential 5th T20 international match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. India has already clinched the 5-match series as it won the 4th T20 international to register its 3rd win on Friday in Raipur. Suryakumar Yadav-led young Team India include emerging players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Mukesh Kumar etc. most of whom will also play in the T20 and ODI series against South Africa.

In the 4 T20 internationals against Australia, Team India has displayed the bright future with players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal consistently performing well. Rinku Singh is understanding his role as a finisher while Ravi Bishnoi and Mukesh Kumar are keeping the batters under tight leash. The young players showcases the promising future India has in cricket and their success is speaking for their potential.

India vs Australia, 5th T20: Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer/Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh/Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna/Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Australia: Matthew Wade (capt, wk), Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Matthew Short, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

India vs Australia, 5th T20: Timing and livestreaming details

The 5th and final T20 international between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, 3 December at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The match will begin at 7:00 PM and the skippers of both teams will enter the grounds for toss at 6:30 PM. The match will be telecasted LIVE on the StarSports network on television while the users can also watch the livestreaming of the match at the JioCinema mobile application and website for free.

We here at Mint will also provide you with the minute-to-minute update of the match.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Elections News, Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.