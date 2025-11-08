IND vs AUS, 5th T20I LIVE Score: India aim series-clinching victory at Gabba, eyes on Brisbane weather too

IND vs AUS, 5th T20I LIVE Score: Leading the series 2-1, the Indian team led by Suryakumar Yadav would be aiming for nothing but a win when they take on Australia one final time in 2025 in the fifth T20I at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. Even if Australia win the game, the hosts can only level the series 2-2.

The Indians started on bright note before rain played spoilsport in Canberra. The visitors looked out of sorts in the second T20I but have progressed gradually in all departments to win the next two games to take the lead. However, rain in Brisbane might play a part.

As far as Australia are concerned, the Mitchell Marsh-led side have performed in patches. On a day if their batting clicked, they failed to deliver with the ball and fielding and vice versa.

When and where to watch IND vs AUS 5th T20I?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the India's tour of Australia. The India vs Australia 5th T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 1:45 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs Australia final T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs Australia 5th T20I playing XIs

Australia: Mitch Marsh (c), Matt Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Owen/Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman/Ben Dwarshius

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah