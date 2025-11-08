IND vs AUS, 5th T20I LIVE Score: India aim series-clinching victory at Gabba, eyes on Brisbane weather too

IND vs AUS, 5th T20I LIVE Score: Leading the series 2-1, the Indian team led by Suryakumar Yadav would be aiming for nothing but a win when they take on Australia one final time in 2025 in the fifth T20I at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. Even if Australia win the game, the hosts can only level the series 2-2.
The Indians started on bright note before rain played spoilsport in Canberra. The visitors looked out of sorts in the second T20I but have progressed gradually in all departments to win the next two games to take the lead. However, rain in Brisbane might play a part.
As far as Australia are concerned, the Mitchell Marsh-led side have performed in patches. On a day if their batting clicked, they failed to deliver with the ball and fielding and vice versa.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the India's tour of Australia. The India vs Australia 5th T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 1:45 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs Australia final T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.
Australia: Mitch Marsh (c), Matt Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Owen/Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman/Ben Dwarshius
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
The pitch at the Gabba will have traditional bounce and carry. Having said that, it also means that the batters will have great time in their storkeplay as compared to what happened on a two-paced track in Gold Coast.
With no Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube walked out to bat at no.3. The Mumbai batter is likely to come out in the same position too today.
Shubman Gill have not been able to perform in the whole series. The Indian ODI and Test captain got starts but failed to convert them. On Saturday, Gill will be eager his opportunity count one last time in Australia. Likewise, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has also been out of form for the whole series. Both Gill and SKY need their bat do the talking.
After the first game was washed out, India lost the second at the MCG. However, Suryakumar Yadav's men bounced back with two straight wins to lead the series 2-1.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the fifth t20I between India and Australia at the Gabba.