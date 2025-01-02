India vs Australia 5th Test probable XIs: Live streaming details, date, time, IND vs AUS head-to-head stats in Sydney

Several changes are likely to be expected in the Indian playing XI when Rohit Sharma's men take on Australia in the fifth and final Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). With the visitors trailing 1-2 in the four matches so far in BGT 2024-25, the fifth Test in Sydney is a must-win situation for India as they seek to retain the title.

To add more that, a win in Sydney will also keep the Indian team alive in the race for World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa to be played at the iconic Lord's later this year. To start with, captain Rohit Sharma is under scrutiny over his form in the entire series.

There has been questions on the 37-year-old's form off late. Across the New Zealand and currently Australia series, Rohit has a single fifty to his credit to show. While head coach Gautam Gambhir did not spill the beans, the Indian captain was last among recognised batters to enter the nets, thus giving a hint of him getting dropped in Sydney.

In his five innings so far in BGT 2024-25, Rohit scored just 31 runs. If Rohit sits out Jasprit Bumrah will led the side with Shubman Gill replacing the Indian captain. Another change that is doing the rounds is Rishabh Pant.

The wicketkeeper-batter's shot selection against Australia has been a point of discussions with legendary Sunil Gavaskar ranting ‘stupid, stupid, stupid’ after Pant's dismissal in the second innings in Melbourne.

In case Pant is axed from the playing XI, Dhruv Jurel will don the big gloves behind wickets. During practice on Thursday, Jurel got the same net time as his senior. Pant was also seen engaged in a long conversation with vice captain Jasprit Bumrah.

With the Indian playing XI still not clear, one change is sureas Akash Deep has been ruled out of the game with a stiff back. Either Harshit Rana or Prasidh Krishna is likely to replace the Bengal pacer.

On the other hand, Australia have announced their playing XI with uncapped Beau Webster replacing out-of-form Mitchell Marsh.

India vs Australia likely playing XIs Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India's likely playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma/Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana/Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj

India vs Australia 5th Test live streaming details When and where to watch India vs Australia 5th Test? The India vs Australia 5th Test will be starting on January 3 (Friday) at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The match starts at 5:00 AM IST.

Which TV channel to live telecast India vs Australia 5th Test? Star Sports channels will live telecast India vs Australia 5th Test.