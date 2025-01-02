India vs Australia, 5th Test, Sydney weather forecast: Is there any rain threat in Border-Gavaskar Trophy decider?

Rain has played a significant role in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), especially in the third Test in Brisbane which ended in a draw. With the series currently tilted on Australia's side as the hists lead 2-1 after four games, rain is likely to haunt in Sydney too as India and Australia gear up for the final Test and the series decider on Friday.

A win in Sydney will keep Indians alive in the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. However, a draw or a loss will put Australia through to face South Africa in the summit clash at Lord's in June.

But the main question is will be get the whole five days of play at the Sydney Cricket Ground? According to Accuweather.com, rain gods are likely to open up on the final day of play (January 7).

Based on the weather website, the first four days will be bright and sunny with a pleasant breeze in the afternoon. But on Day 5, it is expected that showers will hit Sydney in the afternoon, thereby forcing stop in the play mostly in the second and third sessions.

In case the match goes on till the fifth day, the pressure will be on the Indians as they either need to finish the game quickly or settle for a draw which puts them out of the WTC final race.

Australia wouldn't mind a draw as that would help them get their hands on the BGT after 10 years and also possibly secure them a ticket to the WTC final. For the record, India have won just once in 13 Tests against Australia at the SCG.

