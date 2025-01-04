The fifth and final Test match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) is set to finish in thrilling fashion. After being all out for 185 in the first innings, the Indians restricted Australia to 181 all out, thus taking a slim four-run lead.

In the second innings, Rishabh Pant smashed a blazing 32-ball 61, thus helping India reach 141/6 at stumps on day two on Saturday. Ravindra Jadeja (8 not out) and Washington Sundar (6 not out) were at the crease with India leading by 145 runs.

With three more days to go and the Sydney wicket assisting the bowlers, India need to score as much runs as possible on the third day, thus giving the Indian bowlers something to fight at.

The highest-successful fourth innings run chase at SCG came back in 2006 when Australia chased down South Africa's target of 288. In fact, going with the statistics, since 2000, only once a 200-plus target has been successfully chased at this venue.

While four times a team has managed to draw the game while chasing a 200-plus total in Sydney, teams have also lost seven times while doing so. That means, any total in excess of 200 runs will be safe for India to defend at this venue.

Both Jadeja and Sundar have already scored a half-century each in the series and the onus will be on the Indian duo to take the score as long as possible on Sunday.

Highest successful 4th innings run chases at SCG

S. No Team Score Target Opponent Match Date 1 Australia 288/2 287 South Africa 2 Jan 2006 2 Australia 276/4 275 England 26 Feb 1898 3 Australia 275/8 274 England 13 Dec 1907 4 Australia 260/6 260 New Zealand 22 Nov 1985 5 Australia 219/4 216 England 4 Jan 1980 6 Australia 214/5 214 England 28 Feb 1947 7 Australia 199/6 199 England 17 Feb 1883 8 Australia 198/3 198 South Africa 3 Mar 1911 9 England 194/5 194 Australia 11 Dec 1903 10 Australia 174/4 173 West Indies 2 Jan 2001

Highest successful 4th innings chase in Australia