India vs Australia 5th Test: What’s a defendable total for IND at SCG? What are highest 4th innings chases in Sydney?

India ended Day 2 of the fifth Test against Australia at 141/6, leading by 145 runs in the second innings. Australia are leading the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 after four games.

Koushik Paul
Updated4 Jan 2025, 03:16 PM IST
The role of Ravindra Jadeja will be crucial for India on Day 3 of the fifth Test in Sydney. (AFP)

The fifth and final Test match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) is set to finish in thrilling fashion. After being all out for 185 in the first innings, the Indians restricted Australia to 181 all out, thus taking a slim four-run lead.

In the second innings, Rishabh Pant smashed a blazing 32-ball 61, thus helping India reach 141/6 at stumps on day two on Saturday. Ravindra Jadeja (8 not out) and Washington Sundar (6 not out) were at the crease with India leading by 145 runs.

With three more days to go and the Sydney wicket assisting the bowlers, India need to score as much runs as possible on the third day, thus giving the Indian bowlers something to fight at.

The highest-successful fourth innings run chase at SCG came back in 2006 when Australia chased down South Africa's target of 288. In fact, going with the statistics, since 2000, only once a 200-plus target has been successfully chased at this venue.

While four times a team has managed to draw the game while chasing a 200-plus total in Sydney, teams have also lost seven times while doing so. That means, any total in excess of 200 runs will be safe for India to defend at this venue.

Both Jadeja and Sundar have already scored a half-century each in the series and the onus will be on the Indian duo to take the score as long as possible on Sunday.

Highest successful 4th innings run chases at SCG

S. NoTeamScoreTargetOpponentMatch Date
1Australia288/2287South Africa2 Jan 2006
2Australia276/4275England26 Feb 1898
3Australia275/8274England13 Dec 1907
4Australia260/6260New Zealand22 Nov 1985
5Australia219/4216England4 Jan 1980
6Australia214/5214England28 Feb 1947
7Australia199/6199England17 Feb 1883
8Australia198/3198South Africa3 Mar 1911
9England194/5194Australia11 Dec 1903
10Australia174/4173West Indies2 Jan 2001

Highest successful 4th innings chase in Australia

TargetWinnerOpponentDate & Venue 
414South AfricaAustraliaWACA, Perth in 2008 
369AustraliaPakistanHobart, 1999 
339AustraliaIndiaWACA, Perth in 1977 
332EnglandAustraliaMelbourne, 1928 
328IndiaAustraliaBrisbane, 2021 
First Published:4 Jan 2025, 03:16 PM IST
