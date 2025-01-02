India vs Australia 5th Test: Why SCG to be decked in pink for Border-Gavaskar Trophy decider? All you need to know

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will be dressed in pink during the India vs Australia fifth Test in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), starting on January 3 (Friday). With the series currently in Australia's favour, 2-1, the outcome of the Test match will be crucial for both teams. While a win for India will help the visitors retain the BGT and keep them alive for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, a draw will be enough for Australia to lay hand at BGT after 10 years.

Interestingly, Test matches at the SCG in the New Year has been branded as Pint Tests for the last 15 years. With the iconic stadium decked in pink, Australia and the visiting side presenting their pink versions of the respective caps to legendary Glenn McGrath is a notable feature.

Why the SCG decks in pink in every New Year? The Pink Test is in the memory of Jane McGrath, late wife of Glenn McGrath, who died due to breast cancer. Day 3 of the SCG Test is also designated as the Jane McGrath day to spread awareness of cancer, with funds collected proceeding to the McGrath Foundation.

Founded in 2005, the McGrath Foundation has tied up with several partners including Cricket Australia to spread awareness of cancer. In fact the first Pink Test was played in 2009 when South Africa toured Australia. The match was originally held to help those with breast cancers. But now, they have decided to treat all type of cancers.

“McGrath Cancer Care Nurses provide free care and support to people experiencing cancer and their family. For 20 years, we’ve given our all to breast cancer and achieved so much for many. And through it all gained a lifetime of knowledge. Now, the proven positive impact of the way we care has led us to a new vision,” a statement read on its website.

