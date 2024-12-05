High on confidence after winning the first Test and the tour game, the Indian cricket team will assert dominance over the Australians when both teams face in the second match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Adelaide Oval, starting from Friday (December 6). Coming Australia with both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill missing from the first game, the Indian team led by Jasprit Bumrah showed tremendous maturity to win by 295 runs in Perth. The India vs Australia, second Test will start live at 9:20 AM IST.

The Indians showed no mercy in tour game against Australian Prime Minister's XI, winning by six wickets, despite a full day was washed out due to rain. On Friday, India will have Rohit and Gill back in the playing XI, with Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal likely to sit out.

On the other hand, Australia suffered a major setback ahead of the second Test as pacer Josh Hazlewood was ruled out due to a low-grade left-side injury. Scott Boland will replace Hazlewood in the squad, confirmed skipper Pat Cummins.

India vs Australia, Adelaide Test weather report The weather looked okay in Adelaide but there could be possibilities of rain and thunderstorm on the opening day (December 6) of the Test match. According to AccuWeather.com, there is a rain forecast around 12 PM local time in the afternoon on Friday (cloudy with 47 per cent chances of rain) and thunderstorms around 1 PM with 51 per cent chances of precipitation.

However, things look better at the time of toss (2 PM local time, 9 AM IST) with only 15 per cent chances of rain. Baring the first day, the weather looks completely bright and sunny on the rest of the days. The game might get interrupted on the fifth day (December 10) due to some light showers, should the match gets stretched that far.

IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Adelaide pitch report Batters will have to play cautiously on this Adelaide pitch, especially during the twilight and night sessions as the bowlers will get swing and bounce both. Spinners will also reap benefits from this pitch, particularly in the latter stages of the game. With the kind of form Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana are in, Australian batters will have to go through a tough time in the middle. The last time India played a pink ball Test match at this venue, the visitors were bowled out for 36.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test possible playing XIs India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.