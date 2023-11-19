India vs Australia betting odds: What do gambling apps say about ICC World Cup 2023 final winner?
Bookmakers like 1XBET and Dafabet are heavily favoring India to win the ICC World Cup final against Australia, with odds of 1.363 and 1.364 respectively. This sentiment is echoed by other platforms such as 10CRIC and Sky Bet, who also give India the upper hand.
As India and Australia gear up for the ICC World Cup final on November 19 in Ahmedabad, the betting odds reflect the anticipation and excitement of this epic showdown. India, according to multiple bookmakers, have emerged as the clear favourite, with odds leaning heavily in their favour.