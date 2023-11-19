As India and Australia gear up for the ICC World Cup final on November 19 in Ahmedabad, the betting odds reflect the anticipation and excitement of this epic showdown. India, according to multiple bookmakers, have emerged as the clear favourite, with odds leaning heavily in their favour.

Bookies such as 1XBET and Dafabet are offering odds reflecting India's strong position, with 1XBET quoting 1.363 and Dafabet slightly higher at 1.364. This sentiment is echoed across other betting platforms, with 10CRIC and Sky Bet also showcasing odds that tilt towards an Indian victory at 1.4 and 4/9, respectively.

Australia, on the other hand, is seen as the underdog in this contest, with 1XBET giving them odds of 3.200, followed closely by PariMatch at 2.96 and Dafabet at 2.875. Bet365 and Sky Bet offer odds of 2/1 for an Australian triumph, suggesting that while they are not the favourites, a win for the Aussies cannot be ruled out and would yield a higher return for the punters.

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 70% chance that India will beat Australia and become world champions again.

View Full Image India vs Australia: Win probability (Google)

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, India will win in a high-scoring match. MyKhel says India will lift the World Cup for the third time. We believe the present ODI team is the best in the history of Indian cricket. They will paint the night blue and thrash Australia with an emphatic win.

Risks of betting

The disparity in the odds is a testament to India's impressive performance throughout the tournament and the formidable lineup that has consistently delivered results. However, seasoned cricket fans and gamblers alike know all too well that the game's unpredictable nature can turn the tables at any given moment.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.