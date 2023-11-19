Hello User
India vs Australia betting odds: What do gambling apps say about ICC World Cup 2023 final winner?

India vs Australia betting odds: What do gambling apps say about ICC World Cup 2023 final winner?

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Bookmakers like 1XBET and Dafabet are heavily favoring India to win the ICC World Cup final against Australia, with odds of 1.363 and 1.364 respectively. This sentiment is echoed by other platforms such as 10CRIC and Sky Bet, who also give India the upper hand.

Ahmedabad: An Indian and an Australian fan pose for a photo outside the Narendra Modi Stadium before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

As India and Australia gear up for the ICC World Cup final on November 19 in Ahmedabad, the betting odds reflect the anticipation and excitement of this epic showdown. India, according to multiple bookmakers, have emerged as the clear favourite, with odds leaning heavily in their favour.

India vs Australia Live Score Updates

Bookies such as 1XBET and Dafabet are offering odds reflecting India's strong position, with 1XBET quoting 1.363 and Dafabet slightly higher at 1.364. This sentiment is echoed across other betting platforms, with 10CRIC and Sky Bet also showcasing odds that tilt towards an Indian victory at 1.4 and 4/9, respectively.

Also Read: Will Ravichandran Ashwin play in India vs Australia World Cup final?

Australia, on the other hand, is seen as the underdog in this contest, with 1XBET giving them odds of 3.200, followed closely by PariMatch at 2.96 and Dafabet at 2.875. Bet365 and Sky Bet offer odds of 2/1 for an Australian triumph, suggesting that while they are not the favourites, a win for the Aussies cannot be ruled out and would yield a higher return for the punters.

India vs Australia prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 70% chance that India will beat Australia and become world champions again.

India vs Australia: Win probability

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, India will win in a high-scoring match. MyKhel says India will lift the World Cup for the third time. We believe the present ODI team is the best in the history of Indian cricket. They will paint the night blue and thrash Australia with an emphatic win.

Risks of betting

The disparity in the odds is a testament to India's impressive performance throughout the tournament and the formidable lineup that has consistently delivered results. However, seasoned cricket fans and gamblers alike know all too well that the game's unpredictable nature can turn the tables at any given moment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
