Young batting sensation Sam Konstas shocked India on December 26 with his remarkable debut as the Aussie player scored 60 off 65 balls in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy Test series against India at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Sam also etched his name on the history books as he made his international debut for Australia. He has become the fourth youngest Test debutant for Australia as he received his baggy green cap from former Aussie skipper Mark Taylor at the age of 19 years and 85 days.