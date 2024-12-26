India vs Australia BGT 2024-25: Sam Konstas shocks India with his remarkable debut | Watch

Young batting sensation Sam Konstas shocked India on December 26 with his remarkable debut as the Aussie player scored 60 off 65 balls in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy Test series against India at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Sam also etched his name on the history books as he made his international debut for Australia. He has become the fourth youngest Test debutant for Australia as he received his baggy green cap from former Aussie skipper Mark Taylor at the age of 19 years and 85 days.

Which player leads the youngest Australian debutant? Ian Craig tops the list after he played his maiden game for the Aussies in 1953 at the age of 17 years 239 days. On number 2 comes, Skipper Pat Cummins, who made his debut at the age of 18 years and 193 days in 2011 while Tom Garrett stands in third place and Clem Hill holds the fifth place on the chart.