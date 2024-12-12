Australia has been a happy hunting ground for Virat Kohli. With seven centuries Down Under and nine overall, Kohli loves batting on Australian soil and is second most successful after legendary Sachin Tendulkar in this part of the world.

In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), the former Indian captain arrived after a lean patch in Tests in 2024. The stylish right-hander roared back to form with a match-winning century in the first Test in Perth, which India won by a mammoth 295 runs.

However, his weaknesses against the deliveries bowled outside the off-stump were exposed in Adelaide where Kohli fell to single digits in both innings. With the series levelled at 1-1, a lot will depend on Kohli's shoulders at the Gabba in Brisbane in the third Test which starts on December 14.