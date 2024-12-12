India vs Australia, BGT: Virat Kohli chases Sachin Tendulkar, 6 records India star can break in IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Australia has been a happy hunting ground for Virat Kohli. With seven centuries Down Under and nine overall, Kohli loves batting on Australian soil and is second most successful after legendary Sachin Tendulkar in this part of the world.

In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), the former Indian captain arrived after a lean patch in Tests in 2024. The stylish right-hander roared back to form with a match-winning century in the first Test in Perth, which India won by a mammoth 295 runs.

However, his weaknesses against the deliveries bowled outside the off-stump were exposed in Adelaide where Kohli fell to single digits in both innings. With the series levelled at 1-1, a lot will depend on Kohli's shoulders at the Gabba in Brisbane in the third Test which starts on December 14.

List of records Virat Kohli can break at Gabba Virat Kohli has scored nine centuries against Australia. One more hundred against the Aussies will make him the second Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar (11) and third overall to score ten or more centuries against Australia. Englishman Jack Hobbs (12) has scored the most hundreds against Australia.

Out of his nine hundreds against Australia so far, Virat Kohli has scored seven of them on Australian soil. One more will make the Indian occupy the second place in the list of batters who have scored eight or more centuries against Australia Down Under. Jack Hobbs has scored nine tons against Australia in Australia.

Virat Kohli is just 25 runs shy of scoring 1,500 runs against Australia in Australia. If he gets it, the former India captain will become the 10th batter and second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar (1,809) to reach that milestone.

Virat Kohli has 28 catches against Australia so far. Two more catches would make him the third Indian fielder after Rahul Dravid (46) and VVS Laxman (36) to complete 30 catches against the Aussies and also 19th overall.

Virat Kohli needs one more catch to become the third Indian fielder to pouch 15 catches against Australia in Australia. VVS Laxman (18) and Sach Tendulkar (16) are the other two Indian fielders to accumulate 15-plus catches against Australia in Australia

Virat Kohli has 59 catches on away soil in Tests. One more will make him the fourth Indian fielder to pouch 60 catches in away Tests, behind Rahul Dravid (111), VVS Laxman (74) and Sachin Tendulkar (68) and also 23rd overall to achieve this feat. Stats from HR Gopalakrishna (cricket statistician)