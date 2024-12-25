Locked at 1-1 after three Tests, India and Australia would be seeking to take the lead in Melbourne in a Boxing Day Test, starting on Thursday (December 26) in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). The series started on an exciting note with India winning the first game in Perth by 295 runs. However, Australia recovered by winning the second Test in Adelaide, before the third game ended in a draw.

For the record, India have played 14 Tests at the MCG winning just four and losing as many as eight. Two Tests ended in a draw. However, India can take confidence from their unbeaten run at the venue in the last decade. The last time India lost a Test in Melbourne was in 2011. Since then, India drew against Australia at the MCG in 2014 before winning in 2018 and 2021.

If reports are to be believed, captain Rohit Sharma is likely return to the top and open the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal, after his flop show in the previous two Tests while batting at No.6.

In that case, KL Rahul, who was opening the batting so far on BGT 2024-25, will bat somewhere in the middle with Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli occupying No.3 and 4 spots respectively.

As far as India's bowling is concerned, they are likely to go with the same combination that played in Brisbane. Although there were reports of Washington Sundar replacing Nitish Kumar Reddy, that move is unlikely to happen as the latter has performed to be merit.

On the other hand, Sam Konstas is all set for his debut as the youngster will open the batting with Usman Khawaja. Another good news for Australia is the availability of Travis Head, who has been declared fit after suffering a groin injury in Brisbane.

Scott Boland will replace injured Josh Hazlewood, who has been ruled out for the remainder of BGT due to injury.

IND vs AUS 4th Test predicted line-ups India Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

IND vs AUS 4th Test Melbourne weather report According to AccuWeather.com, Day 1 (December 26) of the Test will be humid with the temperature soaring as high as 40 degrees. Day 2 (December 27) will be relatively cooler at 22 degrees with sun peaking out. Although there are 60 per cent chances of rain on Day 3 (December 28), it is believed to be passing showers. Day 4 (December 29) and 5 (December 30) will have pleasant weather with no chances of rain.

Live streaming details of India vs Australia 4th Test When and where the India vs Australia 4th Test will be played? The India vs Australia 4th Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting on December 26. The match starts at 5 AM IST with the coin toss happening 30 minutes prior to the start of play.

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Australia 4th Test? Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India vs Australia Test series. English commentary of the India vs Australia 4th Test will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD.