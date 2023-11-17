India vs Australia Final: From prize money to reserve day; all you need to know
India vs Australia Final: Team India are eyeing a first major ICC global tournament win in 12 years, and will have the crowd on their side, as they did in 2011
Cricket World Cup is drawing to a close, with the final match to be played on Sunday in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India are favorites with a perfect record so far in this tournament, but five-time champions Australia can never be counted out. A repeat of the 2003 final, where Australia won by 125 runs in Johannesburg, the two meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where well over 100,000 fans will turn out to witness history.