India vs Australia Final: From prize money to reserve day; all you need to know

Cricket World Cup is drawing to a close, with the final match to be played on Sunday in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India are favorites with a perfect record so far in this tournament, but five-time champions Australia can never be counted out. A repeat of the 2003 final, where Australia won by 125 runs in Johannesburg, the two meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where well over 100,000 fans will turn out to witness history. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Team India are eyeing a first major ICC global tournament win in 12 years, and will have the crowd on their side, as they did in 2011.

Australia are the most successful nation in the history of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and would make it six wins should they triumph in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Is there a reserve day for the final A reserve day can be taken should a result not be reached due to weather.

Prize Money for the final The winner of the final match will take home US$4 million, with the runners-up winning US$2 million.

How India qualified for the final for World Cup India cruised through the group stage, finishing top on a maximum 18 points having won all nine of their matches. India's net run rate of 2.570 was far and away the best in the group stage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the semi-final against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma led a blazing start with the bat, rocketing with fellow opener Shubman Gill, before Virat Kohli cruised to his 50th ODI century, passing Sachin Tendulkar. Posting an imperious 397, New Zealand showed some respite largely through a century from Daryl Mitchell, only to fall 70 runs short.

How Australia qualified for the final for the World Cup Australia bounced back from defeats to India and South Africa in their opening matches, and sitting in last place on the table, before going on to win the remaining seven matches, and qualify with 14 points.

Pat Cummins' side were slight underdogs in their re-match with South Africa come semi-final time, though the Aussies made an emphatic start, holding South Africa to 24/4. David Miller's century gave the Proteas hope, though it was Cummins and Mitchell Starc who would wield their bats aloft in victory, holding on in a tense three-wicket win. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.